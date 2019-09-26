‘The Spanish Princess’: Ray Stevenson, Sai Bennett, Andrew Buchan & Peter Egan Join Cast For Final Episodes

Ray Stevenson (Rome, The Thor franchise), Sai Bennett (Mr. Selfridge, Close to the Enemy), Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman) and Peter Egan (Downton Abbey, The Unforgotten) have joined the cast of Starz’s The Spanish Princess, as production begins on the final eight episodes of the limited series. Shooting takes place on location and in The Bottle Yard Studios, Bristol, UK.

They join returning leads Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor reprising their roles as the ruling couple Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII. Other key cast also returning are Stephanie Levi-John, Georgie Henley and Laura Carmichael.

Stevenson will play Meg’s boorish husband, King James IV of Scotland. Bennett portrays Henry and Meg’s sister Princess Mary, now of age to forge a political alliance for the Tudors through her own marriage. Buchan joins as the upwardly mobile Sir Thomas More and Egan will play Tudor stalwart General Howard.

Related Story 'American Gods': Blythe Danner Joins Season 3 Of Starz Drama

In June, Starz ordered eight additional episodes to bring to a close the telling the story of Catherine of Aragon.

Produced by All3 Media’s New Pictures and Playground, the limited series is drawn from the best-selling novels, The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, written by Philippa Gregory. The Spanish Princess continues the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII. Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.

Emma Frost and Matthew Graham will continue as showrunners and executive producers. The final episodes will feature a three female director lineup, beginning with Chanya Button (World on Fire, Vita & Virginia) in the first block, followed by Lisa Clarke (The Spanish Princess, Sanditon) and Rebecca Gatward (Dublin Murders, Traces).

The Spanish Princess is the third in a trilogy that began with The White Queen, which was a co-production with the BBC, and The White Princess, which starred Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.