RLJE Films Strikes Deal To Open ‘The Shed’; Vampire Pic Gets November Release Date

EXCLUSIVE: RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to The Shed, a vampire horror film written and directed by Frank Sabatella (Blood Night). Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Frank Whaley, Siobhan Fallon Hogan and Timothy Bottoms star in a pic, which will now hit theaters beginning November 15 day-and-date with digital.

The deal comes ahead of the pic’s world premiere next month at the SITGES Film Festival. It’s having its North American premiere at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival. CMG is handling international sales.

The plot revolves around Stan (Warren) and his best friend Dommer (Kostro), who have put up with bullies their entire lives. It all changes when Stan discovers he has a murderous vampire living in his shed. Seeing the bloodshed and destruction the monster is capable of, Stan knows he has to find a way to destroy it. But Dommer has a more sinister plan in mind.

The Shed is from A Bigger Boat and is produced by veteran Peter Block (the Saw franchise) and Cory Neal.

“We always respond to story ideas that beg the question ‘What if?’,” Block and Neal said. “Maybe its kids stuck on a ski lift, or two guys chained up in a dingy bathroom, or scuba divers abandoned in the middle of the ocean. This time it was watching the news and seeing another senseless school shooting by a bullied teen and we wondered what if he didn’t have his Dad’s AR-15, but rather… and that’s The Shed. ​RLJE Films is all about finding hidden gems and bringing them to audiences and when we told them what we were doing, and then showed them the results, they were super aggressive. We’re thrilled.”

The deal was struck by RLJE Films’ Mark Ward and Jess DeLeo and Block and Neal on behalf of the filmmakers.