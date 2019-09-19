‘The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo’ Adaptation In Works At Freeform; Ilene Chaiken & Jennifer Beals To EP

Freeform has put into development The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, a drama based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s critically acclaimed novel, with Reid attached to pen the series adaptation, and Ilene Chaiken (The L Word, Empire) and Jennifer Beals (The L Word) executive producing. Fox 21 Television Studios, where Chaiken is under a deal, is the studio.



The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo the series follows Monique, a struggling 20-something journalist handpicked by Evelyn Hugo, an iconic starlet from the Golden Age of Hollywood, to write her final tell-all book. Told in dual time periods, we follow both women at the precipice of adulthood in their 20s as they navigate career challenges, racial identity and sexuality, and find love. Evelyn’s influence pushes Monique to take risks and discover her true self, even as Evelyn evades the long-standing secret that irrevocably binds them together.

In addition to The Seven Husbands Of Evelyn Hugo, Reid also is the author of Daisy Jones & The Six, Evidence of The Affair, Forever, Interrupted, After I Do, Maybe In Another Life, and One True Loves.

The L Word creator Chaiken is an executive producer on both Empire and The Handmaid’s Tale and also serves as an executive producer on the upcoming series The L Word: Generation Q, which debuts on Showtime in December.

The L Word alum Beals most recently appeared as Lucilia Cable in Swamp Thing and Christina Hart in Taken, among other credits.

