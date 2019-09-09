‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed For Season 2 By HBO

Three weeks following its freshman season launch, HBO has renewed critically praised comedy series The Righteous Gemstones for season 2.

“Danny [McBride], Jody [Hill] and David [Gordon Green] are among our favorite collaborators and we’re thrilled that their take on a family comedy has been met with such enthusiasm,” says Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming. “We cannot wait to share the next steps in the Gemstone family’s epic journey. Hallelujah!”

The Righteous Gemstones, starring Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Adam Devine, launched its nine-episode season August 18. Created by McBride, it tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work.

McBride executive produces, directs and writes the series. McBride collaborators Jody Hill and David Gordon Green also serve as executive producers and directors.

Well into the second generation of a grand televangelist tradition, the renowned Gemstone family is living proof that worship pays dividends in all sizes, including their megachurch. Danny McBride stars as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest of three grown Gemstone offspring, who looks to lead in his father’s footsteps, but finds his past sins jeopardizing the family ministry. Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams also star.

The Righteous Gemstones marks the third HBO series for the Rough House Pictures team of McBride, Hill and Green, following Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals. McBride wrote and directed the pilot, with Green and Hill splitting directing duties on the other eight episodes.

Season one also is executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; produced by David Brightbill; co-produced by Justin Bourret and Melissa DeMino; consulting produced by Grant DeKernion, Jared Hess, Kevin Barnett, Chris Pappas and Edi Patterson.