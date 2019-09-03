‘The Revenant’ Star Kristoffer Joner To Front Nordic Action Thriller ‘The Machinery’ For SVOD Viaplay

The Revenant and Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Kristoffer Joner is to front Swedish-Norwegian action thriller The Machinery for SVOD service Viaplay.

The Nordic Entertainment Group-backed streaming service has ordered the eight-part series, to debut in 2020.

It is the latest original for the company, which is rapidly ramping up its slate of originals with A-list talent. In May, Deadline revealed that Brendan Fraser is to star in The Professionals, a loose remake of the Christian Slater-fronted action movie Soldiers of Fortune for the platform, and in March it signed up Shades of Blue creator Adi Hasak to create Margeaux, an international drama about the Munich Olympic massacre.

In The Machinery, Joner plays family man Olle, who wakes up on a ferry between Sweden and Norway with no memory of how he got there. What happened? Why is there a gun, a balaclava and a suitcase full of cash next to him? And can he escape both the police and his own secret past?

The cast also includes Julia Schacht (Melk), Emilia Roosmann (Fartblinda), Hanna Alström (Kingsman), Anastasios Soulis (Gåsmamman), Emil Almén (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Rune Temte (Captain Marvel) and Bjørn Sundquist (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters).

The drama is directed by Rickard Holm (Honour) and written by Kjersti Ugelstad (Wisting) and Niclas Ekström (30 Degrees in February). The Machinery is produced by Martin Persson and Karolina Heimburg at Anagram Sweden, in cooperation with Film i Väst and Helsinki Filmi. Filming has started in Gothenburg, Strömstad and Sandefjord.

Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Viaplay Chief Content Officer said, “NENT Group’s next original series opens somewhere between Sweden and Norway and then pushes boundaries the whole way. The tension, scripting and, above all, the pacing of this show are all on another level. The ‘man on the run’ genre has an enduring power to get viewers’ pulses racing, and The Machinery brings together some of the two countries’ biggest talents to tell one of our most breathless and compelling stories yet.”