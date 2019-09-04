‘The Resident’: Kearran Giovanni, Geoffrey Cantor, Michael Paul Chan & Erinn Westbrook To Recur In Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Kearran Giovanni (Major Crimes), Geoffrey Cantor (Marvel’s Daredevil, The Punisher), Michael Paul Chan (Major Crimes) and Insatiable‘s Erinn Westbrook are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Fox’s hit medical drama series The Resident.

Created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, The Resident stars Matt Czuchry, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves and Glenn Morshower. It follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital, as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis.

Giovanni will play Andrea Braydon. Passionate, articulate, smart, fit, “Andrea” is a fitness teacher who tries to find investors for her supplement product.

Cantor will play Zip, the father of Grayson (Radek Lord), a wealthy, successful businessman who is sometimes neurotic and cloying. Zip plays golf with Bell and, after giving him some annoying pointers on his swing, agrees to go into business with him.

Chan will portray Yee Austin, Austin’s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) adoptive father and co-owner of Yee’s Chinese Restaurant. Jovial, a little corny, warm, caring and extremely supportive, he always puts his son first.

Westbrook is Adaku Eze, Mina’s (Shaunette Renée Wilson) strong-willed friend with an adventurous spirit.

Giovanni was a series regular on TNT’s Major Crimes. She recently recurred on the CW’s Black Lightning and filmed the lead in NBC pilot Suspicion. She’s repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes.

Cantor is best known for his role as Ellison in Marvel’s Daredevil and The Punisher. Other TV credits include Maniac, The Deuce, Bull and TNT’s Civil, among others. He’s repped by KMR and Bohemia Group.

Chan was a long-running series regular on Major Crimes and recurred on Berlin Station. His feature film credits include U.S. Marshalls and Spy Game. He’s repped by GVA Talent Agency.

Westbrook is a series regular on Netflix’s Insatiable which premieres its second season this fall. She has previously recurred on Jane the Virgin, MTV’s Awkward, and Fox’s Glee among others. APA, Treadwell Entertainment Group and Myman Greenspan.