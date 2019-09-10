Netflix has acquired worldwide rights outside of some Asian territories to The Platform (El Hoyo), Galder Gaztelu-Irrutia’s Spanish-language sci-fi thriller that had its world premiere Friday in the Midnight Madness section of the Toronto Film Festival.

Ivan Massague (Pan’s Labyrinth) and Antonia San Juan (All About My Mother) star along with Zorion Eguileor, Emilio Buale and Alexandra Masangkay in the script by David Desola and Pedro Rivera. The plot: A citizen of a not-too-distant dystopia voluntarily incarcerates himself with the promise of increased social mobility upon release, but becomes so radicalized by his captivity that he will risk everything to ride a devilish dumbwaiter on a one-way ticket to protect a panna cotta.

Carlos Juárez is producer alongside co-producers David Matamoros and M. a. Angeles Hernández in association with Basque Films, Mr. Miyagi Films, and Plataforma la película AIE. Raquel Perea and Juárez are executive producers.

The deal was just struck in Toronto by XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and Latido Films, the latter of which is handling international sales.