‘The Perfect Couple’ Drama Based On Elin Hilderbrand Book In The Works At Fox From SideCar

The Perfect Couple at Fox
Credit: Little, Brown & Company/Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Fox has put in development The Perfect Couple, a one-hour mystery drama based on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling novel, from Fox Entertainment’s SideCar Content Accelerator. Search is underway for a writer to pen the adaptation.

Based on Hilderbrand’s book, The Perfect Couple centers around wedding season on Nantucket. The beautiful island is overrun with summer people – an annual source of aggravation for year-round residents. When one lavish wedding ends in disaster before it can even begin – with a body discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony – everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash digs into the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, the chief discovers that every wedding is a minefield – and no couple is perfect.

The Perfect Couple was published by Little, Brown & Company in 2018.

Hilderbrand executive produces with SideCar’s Gail Berman. The project is a co-production between SideCar and Fox Entertainment.

Called “the queen of summer beach read” by the New York Post, Hilderbrand’s other novels include What Happens in Paradise, The Identicals, Winter Street, The Rumor, Here’s To Us, Silver Girl and A Summer Affair, among others. Hilderbrand is repped by CAA, Inkwell and attorney Christine Cuddy.

