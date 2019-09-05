Disney Channel’s ‘The Owl House’ Sets Voice Cast, Secures New York Comic Con Berth

EXCLUSIVE: Wendie Malick, Gravity Falls‘ Alex Hirsch and Boss Baby‘s Sarah-Nicole Robles have been set to lead the voice cast of The Owl House, Disney Channel’s upcoming animated fantasy comedy series. They will be joined for the first season, set to premiere in early 2020, by guests including Matthew Rhys, Isabella Rossellini and Mae Whitman.

Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Bumper Robinson (The Game), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home), Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Eden Riegel (All My Children) will voice guest roles for Season 1.

Disney Channel

The news for the series comes as it secured a berth at next month’s New York Comic Con. Malick, Hirsch and Robles will join creator/executive producer Dana Terrace (DuckTales) and art director Ricky Cometa (Steven Universe) for the New York Comic-Con panel, set for October 4.

The Owl House follows Luz (voiced by Robles), a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends rebellious witch Eda (Malick) and tiny warrior King (Hirsch). Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

The series is produced by Disney Television Animation.