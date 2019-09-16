‘The Old Man’: Amy Brenneman To Co-Star In FX Drama Pilot

Click to Skip Ad
Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers, Judging Amy) is set as a lead opposite Jeff Bridges in FX’s drama pilot The Old Man, from Black Sails co-creators Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine. John Lithgow also stars.

Written by Jon Steinberg and Robert Levine, The Old Man, which is based on the eponymous novel written by Thomas Perry, centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

Brenneman will play Zoe. Picking up the pieces after a bruising divorce, Zoe rents a room to Dan Chase (Bridges) not knowing he’s on the run. But when the truth is revealed… she’ll draw on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day.

The Old Man is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts, who also directs the pilot. Fox 21 Television Studios produces in association with The Littlefield Company.

Brenneman co-created, starred in and produced the hit drama series Judging Amy, for which she earned three Emmy nominations along with Golden Globe, People’s Choice and SAG Award noms. She received her first two Emmy nominations for her recurring role on NYPD Blue. Most recently, Brenneman starred in HBO’s The Leftovers, alongside Justin Theroux and Liv Tyler, and she can next be seen in a recurring role in Amazon’s Goliath. Brenneman is repped by CAA and Mosaic.

