‘The Office’ Episodes Revisited By Cast Members Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey On New Podcast

Podcaster Stitcher is launching Office Ladies, billed as “the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans of NBC’s The Office,” thanks to the presence of two of the stars of the comedy series, Jenna Fischer (who played Pam Beesly) and Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin).

Office Ladies premieres October 16 on Stitcher’s comedy network, Earwolf, home to podcasts including Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, How Did This Get Made? and Comedy Bang! Bang!

Each week, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of The Office and give behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there would know. While watching the show that made them best friends, they will reminisce, share memories and answer questions from fans.

“What continues to bring audiences to Stitcher is a focus on stories listeners will love in every show, connecting through emotion – whether that’s making listeners laugh, think or empathize,” said Colin Anderson, VP Comedy at Earwolf. “We’re proud of producing shows grounded in real people, sharing real thoughts and experiences.”

Fischer was equally effusive.

“I’m excited to be working with my best friend Angela Kinsey. So many memories are flooding in as we go back and watch the episodes – many of which I haven’t seen since they aired,” said Fischer. “As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans. Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years. It’s a lot of fun.”

Kinsey echoed her co-star.

“This show combines two of my favorite things: The Office and getting to hang out with my real life BFF, Jenna Fischer! The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences,” said Kinsey. “There’ll be lots of behind-the-scenes stories and lots of us just being BFFs. So come on! What are you waiting for? Snuggle up next to me and Jenna on the sofa and let’s re-watch The Office together!”

The show will be available for listeners on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and anywhere podcasts are available.

Kinsey is best known for her portrayal of Angela Martin, the tightly wound head of accounting at Dunder-Mifflin on The Office. She won a Daytime Emmy for her portrayal of the character in the digital series The Office: The Accountants. She has also won two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Best Comedy Ensemble for The Office. Kinsey’s recent projects include starring in the Netflix original series Haters Back Off!, as well as a lead role in the Hulu original series The Hotwives of Orlando and The Hotwives of Vegas.

Fischer is best known for playing Pam Beesly on The Office, for which she received an Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actress and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Comedy.

Fischer most recently starred opposite Oliver Hudson in the ABC comedy Splitting Up Together from Emily Kapnek, a love story about a divorcing couple that ran for two seasons.

