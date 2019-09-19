Environmental Docu ‘The Need To GROW’ Narrated By Rosario Dawson Germinates Rare Free Release

The Need To GROW, a documentary from Rob Herring and Ryan Wirick and narrated by Rosario Dawson about the fight to save the planet’s vanishing topsoil, will be available for free for five days next month after its L.A. premiere.

The rare move comes ahead of the pic, a festival winner already, having its L.A. premiere October 9 at the Landmark in Westwood.

With only 60 years of farmable soil left on Earth, the docu highlights the importance of topsoil and the thought leaders looking for sustainable solutions to its preservation.

“To say that we care about the future of this planet,” Dawson, who also is an executive producer, says in the trailer,” to say that we care about the survival of our species, and not take action, is simply no longer an option.” (See the trailer below.)

“The Need To GROW is an underdog story that the world needs desperately right now,” said Herring. “The way the environmental heroes in this story overcome challenges is an important metaphor for how so many of us are feeling regarding ecological issues. It’s a chance for viewers to not only learn about urgent problems in our food system – but more so to embrace the astonishing potential of healthy soil as a climate solution. This is why we decided to give the film away as a gift to the world. The conversation needs to change.”

The pic will be available free to all viewers globally October 10-15 in partnership with Food

Revolution Network. It can be watched at http://www.TheNeedToGROW.com.

Here’s the trailer: