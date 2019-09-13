‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Drama Based On Novel Nears Hulu Series Order

Hulu is finalizing deals for a straight-to-series order to The Mysterious Benedict Society, an adventure drama based on the best-selling YA novel by Trenton Lee Stewart.

The project hails from Sonar Entertainment, which is expected to co-produce with Disney TV Studios’ 20th Century Fox TV, and Jamie Tarses’ Fanfare.

Written by writing duo Matt Manfredi and and Phil Hay (Ride Along movie franchise), The Mysterious Benedict Society is the tale of four gifted orphans who are recruited by a eccentric, benefactor to go on a secret mission. Placed undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, they must foil a nefarious plot with global ramifications, while creating a new sort of family along the way.

Former Shadowhunters showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer serve as showrunners and executive produce with Manfredi, Hay, Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood (Frost/Nixon).

The Mysterious Benedict Society, written by Trenton Lee Stewart and illustrated by Carson Ellis, was published by Little, Brown and Company in 2007, launching a best-selling book franchise that also includes sequels The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey and The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma as well as prequel The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict.