Broadway-Bound ‘The Music Man’ With Hugh Jackman Rounds Out Cast

The Music Man Courtesy The Music Man

Broadway’s upcoming The Music Man revival starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster has rounded out its cast, producers announced today, with Jayne Houdyshell, Jefferson Mays, Marie Mullen and Shuler Hensley joining the cast.

The revival is set to begin previews Sept. 9, 2020, with an opening night of Oct. 15 at a Shubert theater TBD. Today’s casting announcement was made by producers Scott Rudin, Barry Diller and David Geffen.

Mays will take the role of the River City Mayor Shinn, and Houdyshell will play his wife. Mullen is Mrs. Paroo, mother of Foster’s Marian the Librarian, and Hensley is set for Marcellus Washburn, old friend of Jackman’s Harold Hill.

As previously announced, The Music Man will be produced by Rudin, Diller and Geffen, with direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle.

Newswire

