The Muppets Comedy Series Reboot Not Going Forward At Disney+

Disney+ will not be proceeding with Muppets Live Another Day, its scripted comedy series project written/executive produced by Frozen star Josh Gad and Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis.

The ABC Signature-produced comedy, which had been in the works at Disney’s upcoming streaming platform for awhile, had a pilot order. It will not go forward over discrepancy between the writing team’s creative vision and that of the top brass at Disney-owned Muppet Studio.

Muppets Live Another Day was to pick up right where 1984’s The Muppets Take Manhattan left off and focus on Kermit as he must bring the Muppets back together (after being disbanded) to help locate the missing Rowlf.

The Muppets are among the most recognizable characters in the Disney IP library, and Disney+ had been looking to get a new Muppets series on the platform alongside original shows based on other iconic Disney-own brands like Marvel and Star Wars. Along with a scripted comedy series, which underwent two rounds of development with different creative teams, Disney+ had been development a variety series, a reimagening of the classic The Muppet Show. That project was announced at Disney’s recent D23 confab as Muppets Now, a short-form “unscripted” show, featuring celebrity guests. It will debut on Disney+ in 2020. ABC tried a Muppets reboot series, The Muppets, which lasted one season.

Muppets Live Another Day was one of two comedy pilots ordered by Disney+, along with Four Dads, which also did not go forward. Additionally, the streamer recently opted not to proceed with high-profile series Book of Enchantment, an adaptation of the Villains book series by Serena Valentino, which had been in unofficial pre-production. Disney+ also passed on kid series Sulphur Springs, which became a pilot at the Disney Channel.

In addition to original series from Marvel and Lucasfilm, Disney+ will offer series reboots of two hugely popular Disney Channel franchises, High School Musical and Lizzie McGuire.