‘The Minuteman’: Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba Join Liam Neeson Action Thriller

Vikings star Katheryn Winnick Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos) have joined the cast of The Minuteman, the action thriller starring Liam Neeson. The pic from Sculptor Media, being directed by Robert Lorenz, begins production next week in New Mexico and Ohio.

The pic follows a rancher (Neeson) on the Arizona border who becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins (led by Raba) who’ve pursued him into the U.S. The screenplay is from Chris Charles and Danny Kravitz, with Lorenz penning the latest draft.

Sculptor Media’s Warren Goz and Eric Gold will finance and produce with Zero Gravity Management’s Tai Duncan and Mark Williams. Raven Capital Management’s James Masciello is executive produce with Voltage Pictures’ Nicolas Chartier and Jonathan Deckter. Voltage is repping international sales.

Winnick, up next in the films Wander and Sean Penn’s Flag Day and working on the sixth and final season of History’s Vikings, is repped by CAA, Alchemy Entertainment and Jackoway Austen. Raba, who played Gustavo Gaviria on Netflix’s Narcos, is next up starring opposite Lawrence Fishburne in the film Imprisoned. He’s with Gersh.