‘The Masked Singer’ & ‘Stumptown’ Lead L+3 Ratings Gains On Premiere Wednesday

Fox’s The Masked Singer fended off a spirited challenge by NBC’s This Is Us to remain the No. entertainment program of Premier Week after three days of replay. The Season 2 premiere of the celebrity reality series added +0.8 adults 18-49 rating to a 3.3 Live+3 demo number. (It has also delivered 12.0 million multi-platform viewers.)

Fox

The Season 4 premiere of NBC’s This Is Us is No.2 with a 2.9 L+3 demo rating after a +1.1 absolute rating lift, the biggest of Premiere Week so far. (The 14th season opener of CBS’ NCIS remains the most watched entertainment telecast with 15.65 million in L+3).

We have the first new delayed viewing breakout of the season in ABC’s Cobie Smulders drama Stumptown. Following a so-so Live+Same Day debut, Stumptown became the first series this broadcast season to los a triple-digit playback % lift, growing by +100% over its L+SD Adult 18-49 rating, from a 0.7 to 1.4 18-40 L+SD rating. With the leap, Stumptown, which was No.6 among new series in 18-49 L+SD, almost caught up with Fox’s Prodigal Son (1.5), which remains the highest rated new series premiere of the season to date but Stumptown is in position to possibly draw even or even pull ahead in Live+7 and beyond.

In total viewers, Stumptown jumped by +71% to tie ABC’s Emergence debut as the week’s #1 new broadcast series % gainer and #2 broadcast gainer overall so far, behind only NBC’s New Amsterdam premiere. With the big bump, Stumptown became the most-watched series debut of Premiere Week to-date (7.91 million) in L+3 numbers, moving up from #3 in total viewers in L+SD and surpassing L+SD leader, CBS’ All Rise (7.73 in L+3).