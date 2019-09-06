‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Twilight Saga’ Actress Joins Cast of Disney+ Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has confirmed that Julia Jones, the actress best known for her portrayal of Leah Clearwater in Summit Entertainment’s hugely popular Twilight franchise, will soon be working in a galaxy far, far away.

The Boston native has been added to the cast of The Mandalorian, the ambitious bounty hunter series that will premiere in November as a cornerstone component of the Disney+ streaming subscription service.

REX/Shutterstock

No word from Disney or Lucasfilm on the the nature of Jones’ role, nor any hint about how the character might fit into Season 1 or its announced run of eight episodes.

Other television credits for Jones include HBO’s Westworld, NBC’s E.R., and Netflix’s Longmire. On the big screen, she’s been seen in Jonah Hex and The Ridiculous 6 in addition to three installments of The Twilight Saga.

Jones joins one of the more eclectic ensembles in the recent history of American episodic television: Pedro Pascal (Narcos) plays the title role and he’s supported by Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Affliction) Carl Weathers (Predator), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Mandalorian , the first live-action Star Wars television series in the brand’s four-decade history, was created by executive producer Jon Favreau, the filmmaker best known for Iron Man and TheJungle Book. Well-known Jedi universe storyteller Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is directing the inaugural episode and serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Disney has already renewed the series for a second season and insiders hint that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

Jones is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.