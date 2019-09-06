Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

White House Press Secretary & CNN PR Spar Over Hurricane Maps

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Plenty Is Available At Toronto Market, But Wary Buyers Will Need Convincing

Read the full story

‘The Mandalorian’: ‘Twilight Saga’ Actress Joins Cast of Disney+ Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Series

Mandalorian logo Disney + Lucasfilm Favreau
Disney +

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has confirmed that Julia Jones, the actress best known for her portrayal of Leah Clearwater in Summit Entertainment’s hugely popular Twilight franchise, will soon be working in a galaxy far, far away.

The Boston native has been added to the cast of The Mandalorian, the ambitious bounty hunter series that will premiere in November as a cornerstone component of the Disney+ streaming subscription service.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (8517611bz) Julia Jones UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Mar 2017
REX/Shutterstock

No word from Disney or Lucasfilm on the the nature of Jones’ role, nor any hint about how the character might fit into Season 1 or its announced run of eight episodes.

Other television credits for Jones include HBO’s Westworld, NBC’s E.R., and Netflix’s Longmire. On the big screen, she’s been seen in Jonah Hex and The Ridiculous 6 in addition to three installments of The Twilight Saga.

Jones joins one of the more eclectic ensembles in the recent history of American episodic television: Pedro Pascal (Narcos) plays the title role and he’s supported by Gina Carano (Deadpool), Nick Nolte (Affliction) Carl Weathers (Predator), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The Mandalorian , the first live-action Star Wars television series in the brand’s four-decade history, was created by executive producer Jon Favreau, the filmmaker best known for Iron Man and TheJungle Book.  Well-known Jedi universe storyteller Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) is directing the inaugural episode and serves as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson.

Disney has already renewed the series for a second season and insiders hint that several established characters from the Skywalker saga’s feature films mythology will make appearances during the show’s sophomore season.

Jones is represented by Innovative Artists, Untitled Entertainment, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad