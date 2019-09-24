‘The Little Mermaid’: ‘Krypton’s Cameron Cuffe, Jonah Hauer-King Testing For Prince Eric Role

EXCLUSIVE: Sources are saying that Cameron Cuffe, who starred on the sci-fi series Krypton, and Jonah Hauer-King have tested to play the role of Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, the live-action/CG feature film adaptation in the works at Disney being directed by Rob Marshall.

Both actors tested Monday for Marshall in London at Pinewood Studios, we hear. Harry Styles reportedly had been in talks for the role of Prince Eric, the love interest of Ariel in the original animated film, but that casting did not materialize.

The cast of the pic based on the already includes Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Awkwafina as Scuttle and Jacob Tremblay as Flounder. Javier Bardem is circling as King Triton.

David Magee penned the script.

Marc Platt, Marshall, Lin-Manuel Miranda and John DeLuca are producing the pic for Disney. The original film’s composer Alan Menken is back to write new music and will craft the lyrics with Miranda.

Cuffe played Seg-El on Krypton, the Man of Steel’s grandfather, on the Superman origin series, which ended its run after two seasons this year. The London-born actor was relatively unknown when he landed the lead role, having previously done several stage productions and appearing in the Stephen Frears’ 2016 pic Florence Foster Jenkins. He also recurred on the ITV drama The Halcyon.

Hauer-King, a dual UK-U.S. citizen, played Laurie in the 2017 BBC/Masterpiece limited series Little Women opposite Emily Watson, Kathryn Newton and Maya Hawke. His credits include this year’s pic A Dog’s Way Home.

Disney did not comment Tuesday. One source close to production tells us there’s a large pool of Prince Erics in the mix and Marshall has been auditioning a lot of actors for the part.