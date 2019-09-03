London Stage Hit ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ Headed To Broadway With Director Sam Mendes & Original Cast

Director Sam Mendes’ hit London staging of The Lehman Trilogy is heading to Broadway, with previews beginning Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Nederlander Theatre. Opening night is Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The widely expected engagement of the acclaimed production was announced today by producers The National Theatre, Neal Street Productions, and Scott Rudin/Barry Diller/David Geffen.

Written by Italian playwright Stefano Massini and adapted into English by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy will play a strictly limited 16-week engagement featuring original cast of Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles. The sold-out West End production scored five Olivier Award nominations.

The epic play weaves together nearly two centuries of family history, charting “the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees.”

Today’s announcement describes the play as “the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family.” Beginning in the 1840s with the founding of a clothing story in Alabama by three Jewish immigrants from Bavaria, the play follows the family and financial institution through international success that ended with the 2008 collapse.

First commissioned by producer Neal Street Productions, The Lehman Trilogy was developed and co-produced in 2018 with London’s National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre. An Off Broadway production at the Park Avenue Armory last spring was a sell-out before returning to London for a 16 week run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End that closed last month.

The design team includes Es Devlin (Scenic Design), Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), Polly Bennett (Movement), and Charmian Hoare (Voice). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

The production will be Broadway’s latest National Theatre import, following Network, Angels in America and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Neal Street Productions’ was most recently repped on Broadway with The Ferryman.

Mendes’ many credits are include The Ferryman and the film Skyfall.