‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Welcomes Joe Biden To…The Jimmy Kimmel Show?

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was holding Joe Biden’s feet to the fire.

In an interview with the former vice president turned Democratic presidential candidate, Colbert ran down a list of the so-called “gaffes” that Biden has become famous (notorious?) for on the campaign trail.

“You called yourself a gaffe machine,” said Colbert, and noted that Biden had assured us, “I’m not going nuts.” So Colbert posed the logical question: “Are you going nuts?”

Biden came back with, “Look, the reason I came on the Jimmy Kimmel Show….” drawing a big laugh.

Colbert then asked if it was fair or unfair to point out Biden’s gaffes, and the guest noted, “It comes with the territory” of being a politician. He defended himself by noting that his gaffes are not about substantive issues, but arrive when “I’m trying to talk about what other people have done,” as in a recent fumble when he conflated several facts about honoring an Afghanistan soldier.

“So, look, it’s a different thing to say when you’re talking about honoring the bravery or sacrifice of what other people went through,” Biden continued. “The fact that I said I was VP, – I’m not sure that’s relevant. I don’t get things wrong like, “We should lock kids up in cages on the border “

The segment clip below: