The Late Show host Stephen Colbert was holding Joe Biden’s feet to the fire.
In an interview with the former vice president turned Democratic presidential candidate, Colbert ran down a list of the so-called “gaffes” that Biden has become famous (notorious?) for on the campaign trail.
“You called yourself a gaffe machine,” said Colbert, and noted that Biden had assured us, “I’m not going nuts.” So Colbert posed the logical question: “Are you going nuts?”
Biden came back with, “Look, the reason I came on the Jimmy Kimmel Show….” drawing a big laugh.
Colbert then asked if it was fair or unfair to point out Biden’s gaffes, and the guest noted, “It comes with the territory” of being a politician. He defended himself by noting that his gaffes are not about substantive issues, but arrive when “I’m trying to talk about what other people have done,” as in a recent fumble when he conflated several facts about honoring an Afghanistan soldier.
“So, look, it’s a different thing to say when you’re talking about honoring the bravery or sacrifice of what other people went through,” Biden continued. “The fact that I said I was VP, – I’m not sure that’s relevant. I don’t get things wrong like, “We should lock kids up in cages on the border “
The segment clip below:
‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Welcomes Joe Biden To…The Jimmy Kimmel Show?
