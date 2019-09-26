‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Takes Great Delight In Trump/Ukraine Phone Call

The uproar over President Trump’s conversation with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky was red meat for Late Show host Stephen Colbert. His monologue tonight focused on the notes from the phone call.

Colbert said Trump reminded Zelensky how much Ukraine owed the US, despite his struggles with the word “reciprocal.” Zelensky thanked Trump for the sale of some Javelins, a subsonic interceptor aircraft. Colbert cracked, that if Russia invaded, “we’ll upgrade to the shotput and discus.”

When Trump mentioned that he’d like Zelensky to do him a favor, Colbert pounced, telling him he said today’s secret word. Thus, he won “protracted impeachment hearings and a Broyhill dinette set – Broyhill, eat crow in style.”