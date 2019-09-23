Click to Skip Ad
Morgan Spurlock On The Super-Size #MeToo Life Lessons Learned

‘The Irishman’ Producer Jane Rosenthal: It’s About “Toxic Masculinity” With “An Older Perspective”

The Irishman
Film Society

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman will bring together the triumvirate of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci with its New York film festival premiere this Friday September 27, and one person who can’t wait for that event is producer Jane Rosenthal. We can also expect a rather different offering from Scorsese this time around, apparently.

“I’m excited for the world to get to see it,” she told Deadline on the Emmy red carpet Sunday. “What will surprise you is, as a Scorsese movie, it is a slower movie. It doesn’t have the kind of intensity, the visual intensity, as a Casino, as a Goodfellas. It is guys looking at themselves through an older perspective.”

Based on Charles Brandt’s non-fiction book, I Heard You Paint Houses, Pacino stars as the ill-fated Jimmy Hoffa, De Niro as  hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, and Pesci as Russell Bufalino, the mob boss who steers him. But while the premise may sound action-packed and fast-paced, Rosenthal suggested we will see a somewhat introspective viewpoint. “What you do look at with something like The Irishman is the toxic masculinity,” she said, “and what happens when someone chooses one family over their own nuclear family, and then tries to make repairs at the end of their lives. What happens to particularly men who make that decision.”

The battle to bring such a cast together—it also includes Anna Paquin, Harvey Keitel and Jesse Plemons—was a tough one. “The highlight of making The Irishman was getting the movie made,” Rosenthal said. “I’ve been working on it since 2007. In 2013 we finally did a reading of it. I really thought that was the only thing we were going to have, and we had all the actors there. It’s a combination of when people’s availabilities were, getting the right financing, and really the technology being something that would be seamless and intuitive for the actors, and most specifically for Marty. So to be coming out now is extraordinary.”

The Irishman will have its international premiere at the London Film Festival in mid-October, before a limited theatrical run starting November 1st, and a Netflix release November 27th.

Jane Rosenthal is De Niro’s longtime producing partner, and co-founder, CEO, and executive chair of Tribeca Enterprises.

