‘The Irishman’ Actor Domenick Lombardozzi Joins Focus Features Drama ‘Boogie’

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock (4673831w) Domenick Lombardozzi 'The Wannabe' film premiere, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, America - 17 Apr 2015
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Domenick Lombardozzi, who appears in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese film, The Irishman, has come aboard Boogie, the Focus Features coming-of-age drama written and directed by Fresh Off The Boat author Eddie Huang in his feature debut.

The pic stars newcomer Taylor Takahashi as a young Chinese-American basketball phenom who struggles to balance the expectations of his immigrant family with his own dreams of becoming a player for the NBA.

Lombardozzi joins previously announced co-stars Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Mike Moh, Dave East, Perry Yung, Alexa Mareka and Taylour Paige.

Josh Bratman of Immersive Pictures, Josh McLaughlin of Wink Productions and Michael Tadross are producing the film, which Focus will distribute domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle foreign distribution.

Boogie is currently filming on location in New York City.

Lombardozzi was most recently seen on the big screen in Cold Pursuit, opposite Liam Neeson, and just wrapped production on Judd Apatow’s feature with Pete Davidson and Bill Burr for Universal. He co-stars in the upcoming HBO series, Mrs. Fletcher, led by Kathryn Hahn.

Lombardozzi is repped by Gersh and Leverage Management.

 

