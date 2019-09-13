‘The Good Place’ Preps Viewers For Its Final Season With ‘The Selection’ Digital Series

NBC’s The Good Place is offering up its own version of the Bardo in advance of its final season: The Selection, a six-episode digital series that will serve as a storytelling bridge between the end of season 3 and its fourth and final season, which bows Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 PM ET/PT.
All six episodes of the digital series are available by downloading the NBC App.
The series features demon Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and his cohorts as they decide which deceased humans to send to Michael’s (Ted Danson) newly formed afterlife neighborhood to thwart his benevolent plan. The series is written by the staff that creates The Good Place series.
The critically hailed The Good Place premiered on September 19, 2016 on NBC, focused on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who wakes up in the afterlife and confronts her past through a gracious guide, Michael (played by Ted Danson). However, Eleanor did not live a righteous life, so if this is heaven, she realizes she was sent there by mistake. Dramaedy ensues, infused with questions of ethics, as Eleanor and her fellow afterlife residents need a plan, particularly as things take an unexpected twist.
Here are the digital series titles and descriptions:
“The Selection, Part 1: The Mission”
Shawn and his demon cohorts plot to destroy Michael’s new neighborhood. Shawn gets the demons briefed on their mission.
“The Selection, Part 2: The Candidates”
Shawn’s demon ding-dongs pitch their human choices for Michael’s new neighborhood.
“The Selection, Part 3: The Takeout Order”
Shawn’s demon ash-holes try to decide what to eat. Maybe some sludge from the inside of shoes that you don’t wear socks with?
“The Selection, Part 4: The Storm Out”
Tensions rise as the demons try to select the right “human fart bombs” for Michael’s new neighborhood. Glenn feels Shawn is being too mean.
“The Selection, Part 5: The Talk”
In a demon-to-demon chat with Glenn, Shawn is inspired to rethink the way he forks with Michael’s new neighborhood.
“The Selection, Part 6: The Solution”
When Shawn takes aim on a more personal attack on the humans, Glenn has some reservations.
