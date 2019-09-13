‘The Good Place’ Preps Viewers For Its Final Season With ‘The Selection’ Digital Series

NBC’s The Good Place is offering up its own version of the Bardo in advance of its final season: The Selection, a six-episode digital series that will serve as a storytelling bridge between the end of season 3 and its fourth and final season, which bows Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 PM ET/PT. All six episodes of the digital series are available by downloading the NBC App.

The series features demon Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) and his cohorts as they decide which deceased humans to send to Michael’s (Ted Danson) newly formed afterlife neighborhood to thwart his benevolent plan. The series is written by the staff that creates The Good Place series.

The critically hailed The Good Place premiered on September 19, 2016 on NBC, focused on Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who wakes up in the afterlife and confronts her past through a gracious guide, Michael (played by Ted Danson). However, Eleanor did not live a righteous life, so if this is heaven, she realizes she was sent there by mistake. Dramaedy ensues, infused with questions of ethics, as Eleanor and her fellow afterlife residents need a plan, particularly as things take an unexpected twist.

Here are the digital series titles and descriptions: