‘The Four’s Meghan Trainor To Replace Jennifer Hudson As Coach On ‘The Voice UK’

Meghan Trainor is to replace Jennifer Hudson as a coach on the British version of The Voice.

The All About The Bass singer, who was a judge on Fox’s The Four alongside Sean Combs and DJ Khaled will star in ITV’s The Voice UK alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

Hudson said that she had left the show as a result of “filming commitments”. She is set to star in the film adaptation of Cats, which launches in December, and filming Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Emma Willis will be back to present the show, which is based on the John De Mol-created format. Filming commences in October with the series set to launch on ITV in the New Year.

Trainor said, “I am so excited and honored to join Sir Tom, will.i.am and Olly Murs as the new Coach on The Voice UK. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to sit in the chair with my own button and listen to some incredible new talent.”

“Meghan Trainor is such an exciting addition to The Voice UK. She has blown us away with her energy and enthusiasm and, although our youngest coach, an impressive career in music set to inspire all who join Team Meghan,” added Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment, ITV. “We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks, love and luck for the future to Jennifer Hudson. She has been a tremendous Coach, loved by viewers and the singers she has worked with during her time on the show.”