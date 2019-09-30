‘The Flight Attendant’: Sonoya Mizuno To Co-Star In Kaley Cuoco’s HBO Max Series

Sonoya Mizuno (Maniac) is set as a series regular opposite Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max’s thriller drama series The Flight Attendant, starring and executive produced by Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

Produced by Cuoco’s Yes, Norman and Berlanti Productions, the upcoming Warner Horizon Scripted Television series is based on the novel by New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian, adapted by Steve Yockey (Supernatural). Filming is set to begin this fall on eight one-hour episodes.

The Flight Attendant is a terrifying story of how an entire life can change in one night. Cassie, a flight attendant (Cuoco) wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.

Mizuno will play Miranda, a savvy and potentially dangerous businesswoman who Cassie (Cuoco) meets in Bangkok.

Greg Berlanti, Cuoco, Sarah Schechter, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin are executive producers of the series. Yes, Norman’s Suzanne McCormack is co-executive producer. Susanna Fogel (The Spy Who Dumped Me) directs and executive produces the first two episodes.

Mizuno will next be seen as the lead of Alex Garland’s highly-anticipated FX series Devs. She recently appeared in standout roles in Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians and the Netflix series Maniac. Mizuno is repped by WME, Silver Lining Entertainment, Troika, and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal LaViolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman.