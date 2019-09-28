‘The Fast And The Furious’ Director Rob Cohen Accused By Woman Of Sexual Assault

Stealth and The Fast and The Furious director Rob Cohen has been accused of sexual assault.

According to a Saturday report in HuffPost, the accuser — given the name Jane to protect her identity– alleged that Cohen sexually assaulted her while she was unconscious. The alleged assault occurred in 2015 after Cohen invited the 28-year-old woman to a business meeting in Manhattan. The plan was for the two to discuss collaborating on a TV pilot.

HuffPost writes that the woman met with the director at a cigar lounge where she claims he ordered her a drink she did not ask for. Then they moved the meeting to a restaurant next to the director’s hotel. She said he “encouraged her to drink some more.”

By the end of the night, Jane said she began to feel “fuzzy.” At some point, she said she blacked out but remembers waking up naked in Cohen’s hotel room with his “face in her crotch and his fingers inside her.” She said she had not consented to having sex with the director.

Jane said she went to a clinic weeks later to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases. Medical records reviewed by HuffPost show she sought treatment as a victim of sexual assault.

Cohen denied any wrongdoing in a 13-page letter from his attorney Martin Singer to the publication.

“The proposed Story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behavior, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client,” Singer wrote.

According to Singer, Cohen also denies that Jane was unconscious while they were together and claims that Jane left immediately after their business meeting ended.

The attorney also cautioned the website about “publishing this Story in an effort to feed the ‘Me Too’ media frenzy with this salacious Story.”

Singer did not immediately respond to Deadline’s request for comment.