‘The End of the F***ing World’: ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’s Naomi Ackie Joins C4/Netflix Drama

Naomi Ackie, who is starring in forthcoming Star Wars: Episode IX movie and Game of Thrones prequel, has joined the cast of the second season of The End of the F***ing World.

Ackie, who starred in Lady Macbeth, plays Bonnie, an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa, played by Jessica Barden in the second season of the Channel 4 and Netflix drama.

The second season is set two years on from the end of the first, which saw James, played by Alex Lawther, shot on a beach, with Alyssa dealing with the fallout of the events.

The show will premiere on Channel 4 in November before moving to Netflix, which has global rights. The broadcaster has unveiled the first-look of the second season (see above).

Charlie Covell returns to write The End of the F***ing World, which is inspired by the characters from the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman. The original songs and score will again be written and performed by Graham Coxon. British directors Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block respectively. The series is produced by Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions. Executive Producers are Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, Jonathan Entwistle and Charlie Covell. The Producer is Jenny Frayn. It was commissioned by Lee Mason, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 Drama.

