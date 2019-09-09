‘The Eddy’: Melissa George To Recur In Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series

EXCLUSIVE: Melissa George (The Good Wife) is set to recur opposite Andre Holland and Amandla Stenberg in Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) anticipated Netflix series The Eddy, from Endeavor Content.

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner (Holland), the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The eight-episode series will be shot in France and feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic for premiere exclusively to Netflix members worldwide.

George will play Alison Jenkins, a sophisticated New Yorker, comes to visit her ex-husband (Holland) and daughter (Stenberg) in Paris, with complicated results.

George is known for her role as Marilyn Garbanza on Season 5 of The Good Wife. She most recently appeared in a recurring role on Australian series Bad Mother. Her other previous credits include British series Heartbeat, Beau Willimon’s The First and a guest-starring role on Star Trek: Discovery. She’s repped by Untitled, Gersh, Agent Agitateur, Lou Colson Associates, Sue Muggleton and Mitch Smelkinson.