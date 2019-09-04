‘The Daily Show With Trevor Noah’ Blows Off Donald Trump’s Response To Hurricane Dorian

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah spent Tuesday night unpacking Donald Trump’s response to Hurricane Dorian.

The comedian highlighted Trump’s surprise at the fact that Category 5 hurricanes exist, despite having seen four since he took office.

“The good news is that President Trump has a lot of experience of dealing with hurricanes of this magnitude. The bad news is that he doesn’t remember any of his experience,” he said.

In a six-minute segment, titled Don With The Wind, he also zinged the Commander-in-Chief for wrongly suggesting that the hurricane would hit Alabama, something that the National Weather service had to later correct. “I don’t know is President Trump was having a slow weekend or the barometric pressure from the storm did something to his brain because not only did he forget how big the storm was, but he forgot where it was going,” he added.

Finally, Noah rounded on Trump for playing golf as the hurricane was about to hit the eastern seaboard. See the clip below.