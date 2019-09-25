Bafta Scotland Noms Include ‘The Cry’ And ‘Wild Rose’; Russia Submits ‘Beanpole’ To Oscars; Kew Media Inks Deals With BBC Four – Global Briefs

BBC series The Cry and Tom Harper’s feature Wild Rose lead this year’s Bafta Scotland nominations with three apiece. The Cry picked up nominations for actress Jenna Coleman, best scripted television show, and writer for Jacquelin Perske. Wild Rose picked up nods for best feature film, best actress for Jessie Buckley, and writer for Nicole Taylor. Receiving two nominations were feature Stan & Ollie, which is up for best actress for Shirley Henderson and director for Jon S. Baird, BBC and STV series The Victim, which is up for best scripted television and best actress for Kelly Macdonald, and documentary Real Kashmir F.C, which has nods for best single doc and its director Greg Clark. There are further nominations for Jack Lowden for his performance in Mary Queen Of Scots, Florence Pugh for her role in Outlaw King, and Richard Madden for The Bodyguard. Edith Bowman will present this year’s ceremony on November 3.

Russia has entered Kantemir Balagov’s Beanpole to the 2020 International Feature Film Oscar race. Set in Leningrad in the aftermath of the Second World War, the drama follows two women coping with their trauma. It premiered at Cannes this year in Un Certain Regard where it won the best director prize. The film also played Telluride and will next travel to the New York, London and Busan festivals. Kino Lorber bought US rights and Mubi took UK. To date, it has grossed $425,725 in Russia and $530,776 in France.

Kew Media Distribution has sold a pair of documentaries to UK channel BBC Four. Gregory Read directed Own The Sky, which was filmed over the course of 10 years in Australia and the U.S. and chronicles a man’s attempt to fly a jet pack around the Statue of Liberty. It was produced by Firelight, Paper Bark Films and Essential Media Group production. BBC Four will be broadcasting a 52-minute version of the show. Churchill And The Movie Mogul, a one-off 60-minute production, reveals how Britain’s wartime leader and the film producer Alexander Korda worked together on numerous projects. It was written and directed by John Fleet and is a January Pictures production.