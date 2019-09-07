‘The Crown’ Officially Confirms Gillian Anderson As Margaret Thatcher For Season Four

Netflix has officially confirmed what’s been rumored for months: Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in season four of the drama, now in production.

Anderson called Thatcher a “complicated and controversial woman” in the tweet confirming the casting. “I am relishing exploring beneath the surface and, dare I say, falling in love with the icon who, whether loved or despised, defined an era.”

The Crown third season climbs back onto the throne on November 17. The British drama launched in December 2017.

Season 3 of The Crown starts in 1964 and will cover the rise of the Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Characters such as Camilla Parker Bowles will also start to emerge in the coming season.

Written by Peter Morgan, the third season will have a new cast. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman stars as Queen Elizabeth II, taking over the role from Claire Foy. Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter will play Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret, respectively. Parker Bowles is played by Call the Midwife‘s Emerald Fennell and Prince Charles by Josh O’Connor. Marion Bailey (Allied) plays the Queen Mother.

Erin Doherty stars as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as The Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.