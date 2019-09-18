Lineup Announced For Deadline’s The Contenders London 2019 As Invites Go Out

It’s that time of year again, as Deadline’s globe-trotting series of Contenders events kicks off next month in London; invitations went out today. Our third annual The Contenders London returns Deadline to the Ham Yard Hotel for an all-day series of panels with the movers and shakers lining up to dominate the awards season conversation over the next several months.

Throughout the invite-only day, set for Saturday October 5, BAFTA, AMPAS and guild voters will meet the filmmakers and cast behind 19 of this year’s hottest movies, and enjoy fine hospitality courtesy of breakfast sponsors Amazon and cocktail sponsors Netflix.

The two streamers are also bookending the day with their panels. Amazon will kick off the event with four of their movies: The Report, The Aeronauts, Honey Boy and Seberg. Netflix, meanwhile, will wrap things up with panels for The Two Popes, Marriage Story and The King.

They’re two of the twelve studios bringing films to Contenders London. Among the homegrown British entries, Focus will bring a panel for Downton Abbey; Paramount will present Dexter Fletcher’s Rocketman; and Universal will bring Sam Mendes’ 1917. Other Brits in the line-up include super-producer David Heyman, who will come to discuss his work with Quentin Tarantino on Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. That will kick off Sony’s panel, which also includes A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and Little Women.

Animated movies will be repped by DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; superhero cinema by Disney’s Avengers: Endgame; and documentary film by NEON’s Apollo 11. A24 will present Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, and Warner Bros. will come with a pair of panels for Joker and Motherless Brooklyn.

Last, but by no means least, expect a raucous panel from Fox Searchlight for Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit; the last time Waititi turned up at a Contenders event, he knocked the audience’s socks off.

For the first time in Contenders history, it’ll be an all-British line-up of moderators drawn from the rapidly expanding international staff of Deadline. I’ll be emceeing the day, and hosting panels alongside Antonia Blyth, Jake Kanter, Peter White and Andreas Wiseman.

The full line-up of panelists will be announced in due course, and so will the schedules for Contenders in Los Angeles and New York, which happen in November and December respectively.

Deadline’s The Contenders London is sponsored by The Watford, Dell, Michter’s and Eyepetizer.