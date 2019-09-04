‘The Climb’ Duo Michael Covino And Kyle Marvin Sign Topic Studios First-Look Deal

Topic Studios is staying in the the saddle with The Climb duo Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, saying Wednesday it has inked a two-year, first-look deal with the pair behind the Cannes hit comedy that was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. Under the pact, the pair will develop and produce feature films via their Watch This Ready banner for Topic, with an eye to direct.

The Climb marked the directorial debut for Covino, who co-wrote and co-starred with Marvin. Topic Studios developed, financed and produced the pic after acquiring the original short film of the same name at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie, which won Cannes’ Coup de Coeur Award in the Un Certain Regard section, revolves around the friendship of two lifelong friends spanning years, marriages, heartbreaks and conflicts. It just had its North American premiere at Telluride, with Toronto up next.

“In our first project out of the gate, Michael and Kyle created an incredibly funny, original and endearing film that defies categorization,” Maria Zuckerman, EVP of Topic Studios, said today in a release announcing the news. “We love their sensibility and are excited to partner with these multi-talented creative souls as they explore the world through their unique lens.”

Said Covino and Marvin: “We had an amazing experience working with Topic Studios on The Climb and look forward to continuing our relationship with them. It’s hard enough convincing people to make one of your crazy ideas into a movie. When Topic said they were interested in all of our crazy ideas, we couldn’t say no!”