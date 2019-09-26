‘The Chi’: Kandi Burruss To Recur In Season 3 Of Showtime Series

EXCLUSIVE: Grammy winner and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss is set for a multi-episode arc in season three of the Lena Waithe-created Showtime drama series The Chi. The series is currently in production in Chicago and will return to the network in 2020.

Produced by Fox 21 Television Studios, The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story about a group of residents who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.

Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, the estranged wife of Douda (guest star Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself.

Season three cast includes Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (Queen of Katwe), Jacob Latimore (Sleight), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), Yolonda Ross (Treme), Shamon Brown Jr., Michael Epps and Birgundi Baker.

Waithe, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Master of None, executive produces the series alongside Oscar and Emmy winner Common, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of Freedom Road Productions, Jet Wilkinson and showrunner Justin Hillian.

A founding member of multi-platinum R&B group Xscape, Burruss currently stars on the Bravo hit series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta in her eleventh season. On the heels of a nearly three-decade career as a Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer, Burruss recently played a drug-addicted mother in the Riveting Entertainment independent feature Never Heard, co-starring Robin Givens, Romeo Miller, and Karrueche Tran. Burruss is repped by Pantheon and attorney Doug Davis.