‘The Boys’: ‘Timeless’ Alums Goran Visnjic & Claudia Doumit To Recur On Season 2 Of Amazon Series

EXCLUSIVE: Timeless alums Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit are joining the second season of Amazon’s superhero drama series The Boys in recurring roles.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the Boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen produce.

Visnjic will portray Alistair Adana, the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church. Doumit will play Victoria Neuman, a young wunderkind congresswoman. Additionally, Malcolm Barrett will be returning as Seth Reed, a Vought Marketing executive,m who in a season 1 moment revealed he had his own very personal run in with a Supe.

The Boys also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, and Elizabeth Shue.

The Boys hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which co-produces with Amazon and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.

Doumit and Visnjic are both re-teaming with showrunner Eric Kripke, with whom they worked on his NBC series Timeless. Doumit is the first Middle Eastern female lead of the anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for Activision that drops October 25 and she was nominated for an LA Ovation Award earlier this year. Doumit is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Inspire Entertainment

Visnjic played a lead in NBC’s Timeless and recently wrapped the lead in the independent feature, Fatima, opposite Harvey Keitel and Sônia Braga. He can most recently be seen opposite Drew Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet for Netflix and recurring on NBC’s hit series, This Is Us. Visnjic is repped by WME, Management 360 and Jackoway Tyerman.

Barrett played the male lead in the Sony TV/CBS multi-cam Pilot Our House for producer Nick Stiller, directed by Jimmy Burrows in the 2019 pilot season. He was recently seen in an episode of the Jordan Peele-produced YouTube Premium Anthology series, Weird City, opposite Gillian Jacobs and Steven Yeun and can be seen on Netflix’s Santa Clarita Diet. He’s repped by Gersh and Management 360.