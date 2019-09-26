Ken Marino Returning For Netflix’s ‘The Babysitter 2’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Ken Marino is coming back to play Dad aka Mr. Johnson in Netflix’s The Babysitter 2, which Charlie’s Angels director McG is helming and producing off a screenplay by Dan Lagana. The film is currently in production.

It’s Marino’s third back-to-back film for the streamer. He just recently wrapped production the Netflix/WWE Studios movie The Main Event and was in Boston filming The Sleepover for Netflix.

The first Babysitter follows Cole (Judah Lewis) who is in love with his babysitter (Samara Weaving) Bee. She’s hot, funny, and popular. One night, in a moment of defiance, Cole secretly stays up past his bedtime to discover she’s actually a cold-blooded killer who’s in league with the Devil. He now must spend his night evading Bee’s band of killers who will stop at nothing to prevent Cole from spilling their dark secret.

Babysitter 2 takes place two years later. Cole, after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, is trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.

Wonderland Sound and Vision is producing Babysitter 2 for Netflix with Mary Viola and Zack Schiller of Boies/Schiller Film Group also producing.

Marino currently stars in Comedy Central’s The Other Two opposite Molly Shannon, Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver as talent manager ‘Streeter’ (loosely based off Justin Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun). Marino simultaneously recurs on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Fresh Off The Boat, Showtime’s new series Black Monday and recently reprised his role as Vinnie Van Lowe on the Hulu revival series of Veronica Mars. Marino made his feature directorial debut in 2017 with Lionsgate/Pantelion’s How to Be a Latin Lover starring Eugenio Derbez, Salma Hayek and Rob Lowe, and followed up with the movie Dog Days.

Marino is repped by Artists First, UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.