‘The 100’: Chuku Modu Upped To Series Regular for 7th & Final Season Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: Chuku Modu, who joined the sixth season of the CW’s The 100 as a recurring, has been promoted to series regular for the seventh and final season of the post-apocalyptic drama series.

Modu plays Dr. Gabriel Santiago, aka Xavier. After last season’s shocking revelation that rebel leader “Xavier” is actually the fallen Prime Gabriel resurrected in a new body, his obsessive journey to answer the many mysteries of the Anomaly continues as he seeks to create new meaning for his centuries-long life. He appeared in 10 episodes in Season 6.

Based on the book series by Kass Morgan, The 100 is from Alloy Entertainment, Warner Bros Television and CBS Television Studios with executive producers Rothenberg and Leslie Morgenstein.

The series follows a group of post-apocalyptic survivors, largely a group of criminal adolescents, including Clarke Griffin, played by Eliza Taylor, Finn Collins, played by Thomas McDonell, Bellamy Blake, played by Bob Morley, Octavia Blake (Marie Avgeropoulos), Jasper Jordan (Devon Bostick), Monty Green (Christopher Larkin), Raven Reyes (Lindsey Morgan), John Murphy (Richard Harmon), and Wells Jaha (Eli Goree). Paige Turco and Tasya Teles also star.

Modu played Dr. Jared Kalu on the first season of ABC’s The Good Doctor and also recurred on Game of Thrones. He’s repped by Troika, Management 360 and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.