‘The 100’: Alaina Huffman Joins Cast For Finale Season On The CW

Alaina Huffman (Supernatural, Smallville) will appear as a recurring guest star on the seventh and final season of The 100 on The CW.

Huffman will portray the character named Nikki. The official description of the character from the producers of the show: “One of the newly-awakened Eligius IV convicts, Nikki is a bank robber and spree-killer who is both unpredictable and fierce. She will take on an unexpected leadership role, advocating for her people in the complicated new world of Sanctum.”

Huffman portrayed Dinah Lance/Black Canary on Smallville, and took on the tole of the the super villain called Abaddon in the long-running series Supernatural. Huffman is also the title character in the Netflix series Amber Alert, and stars alongside Alison Williams and Logan Browning on the Miramax’s psychological thriller The Perfection .

Huffman is represented by Connekt Creative.