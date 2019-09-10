Ted Summers Dies: Emmy Award-Winning Editor Was 82

Ted Summers, a television editor whose credits included Barney Miller, General Hospital and the broadcast of Alice Cooper: Welcome to My Nightmare, for which he won an Emmy Award, has died. He was 82.

Summers passed away today of a heart attack in Santa Clarita, California, his family said.

The Texas native was born in El Paso and raised in Mesilla, New Mexico. He began his Hollywood career in the 1960s as an actor, with his longtime friend, F. Murray Abraham.

Summers then moved behind the camera at ABC Television, working on live stage shows, including American Bandstand. He segued into videotape editing when the format took hold, and didn’t look back.

He enjoyed a successful career working on ABC productions, including Barney Miller, Battle of the Network Stars and Soap. He would later go to work on ABC’s Wild World of Sports for the 1976, 1980 and 1984 Olympics, for which he won three more Emmys.

Summers is survived by his wife, Fran, his children, Michelle, Tad, Tom and Amber, and six grandsons.