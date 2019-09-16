Taylor Swift Returns To ‘The Voice’ As Mentor For Season 17

Taylor Swift is returning to NBC’s The Voice as a key adviser for Season 17. Taylor will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to mentor all the artists and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing in late October. Legend and Shelton announced the news today on Instagram and Twitter.

During the Knockout Rounds, the artists will be paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Taylor will work with all four coaches and their teams to provide feedback, suggestions and praise as the artists prepare for their performance. The coaches alone will choose the winner, and the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach. This season each coach will only have one steal in the Knockout Rounds, making the stakes higher than ever for the artists.

Taylor previously served as the Mega Mentor on Season 7 of The Voice. She also performed on the Season 16 finale of the singing competition series earlier this year.

Taylor’s seventh studio album, “Lover,” is the top-selling album of 2019, and the highest-selling album since “reputation” was released back in 2017. She has sold over 50 million albums and 150 million singles to date and holds YouTube’s most-viewed video by any female solo artist.

The Voice Season 17 premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 PM on NBC.

The Voice hails from MGM Television, Talpa Media USA Inc. and Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Stijn Bakkers.