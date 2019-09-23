Click to Skip Ad
Rambo Retired, Sylvester Stallone To Star In ‘Samaritan;’ Julius Avery Set To Direct MGM Thriller

Sylvester Stallone Julius Avery
Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: MGM has closed a deal with Julius Avery (Overlord) to direct Samaritan, a thriller that will be the next star vehicle for Sylvester Stallone. Shooting will begin early next year.

Based on an original idea, the thriller centers on young boy who is out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, is still alive.

“Sly is a hero of mine, I’m incredibly thrilled to be working with such an iconic actor on this very special project with Balboa Productions and MGM,” Avery said.

Screenwriter is Escape Room‘s Bragi F. Schut. Stallone and Balboa Productions partner Braden Aftergood will produce the film as the first project for their company. Schut will serve as an executive producer.

The studio is separately in development with Balboa Productions on a biopic about the boxer Jack Johnson, the first African American heavyweight champion.

Stallone just opened in Rambo: Last Blood.

Avery is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Gang, Tyre; Stallone and Balboa Productions are repped by CAA; Schut is repped by Verve, Realm Management, and Eclipse Law Corporation.

