Sylvester Stallone MGM Thriller ‘Samaritan’ Opening Late Fall 2020

EXCLUSIVE: MGM will be opening Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan on Nov. 20, 2020 in the pre-Thanksgiving period.

Yesterday, Deadline exclusively reported that MGM closed a deal with Julius Avery (Overlord) to direct the thriller which is Stallone’s next starring vehicle following the this weekend’s opening of Rambo: Last Blood, the finale in that franchise. Production begins early next year.

Based on an original idea, Samaritan centers on young boy who is out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, is still alive. Screenwriter is Escape Room‘s Bragi F. Schut. Stallone and Balboa Productions partner Braden Aftergood is producing as the first project for their company. Schut will serve as EP.