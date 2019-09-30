‘Nocturne’: ‘Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney & ‘Annabelle 3’s Madison Iseman To Star In First Title In Blumhouse TV-Amazon Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse TV has set the cast for Nocturne, the first movie in its eight picture streaming deal with Amazon Studios, with British-Irish filmmaker Zu Quirke writing and directing.

Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney and Annabelle Comes Home‘s Madison Iseman have landed the lead roles in the supernatural thriller about an incredibly gifted pianist who makes a Faustian bargain to overtake her older sister at a prestigious institution for classical musicians. Nocturne reps Quirke’s feature directorial debut. Quirke is represented by Lighthouse Management & Media and UTA.

Also aboard are Jacques Colimon (Netflix’s The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Hulu’s Casual and Suits spinoff Pearson).

Sydney Sweeney Vince Bucci/Shutterstock

Sweeney will next reprise her role as ‘Cassie Howard’ in season 2 of HBO’s hit series Euphoria, and starred in the Sundance world premiere Big Time Adolescence which Hulu recently acquired. Sweeney, who is repped by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobsen, Teller, also appeared in HBO’s award-winning limited series from Blumhouse, Sharp Objects, and season two of Hulu’s award-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Related Story Kristen Stewart Amazon Studios Pic 'Seberg' Stakes Awards-Season Release Date

Madison Iseman Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Iseman was recently cast in a leading role for the Warner Bros. teen drama Clouds. She will next be seen reprising her role of Bethany in Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level this winter. Iseman is repped by Paradigm and Zero Gravity Entertainment.

Colimon will next be seen in the Halloween episode of Hulu/Blumhouse’s anthology series Into the Dark. Colimon previously starred in Duat at the Soho Rep Theatre in NYC. Colimon is repped by Untitled Entertainment, ICM and Peikoff Mahan.

Shaw starred in HBO’s Insecure and FX’s Better Things. He has also appeared on FOX’s New Girl, HBO’s Silicon Valley and The Closer. His film credits include a supporting role in the Apatow Productions feature film Get Him to the Greek. Shaw is repped by Talentworks and Mosaic.

Nocturne is produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold. Matthew Myers, and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly are executive producers. All titles in the eight pic Blumhouse TV-Amazon Studios deal will be from underrepresented filmmakers.