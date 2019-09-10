SXSW Unveils Nintendo’s Reggie Fils-Aimé, Kim Gordon, Robert Rodriguez and More As Initial Lineup Of Keynote and Feature Speakers For 2020 Conference

SXSW is ramping up for its 2020 conference and has announced their first wave of keynote and featured speakers. Former President and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé and artist and musician Kim Gordon have been set as keynote speakers while a huge roster of artists, musicians, tech leaders and storytellers have been added as featured speakers. The 34th edition of the South by Southwest Conference and Festival is slated for March 13-22, 2020.

The initial lineup of featured speakers includes a conversation between Sin City and Alita Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez and iconic actor and comedian Cheech Marin, Fixer Upper‘s Chip & Joanna Gaines, IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham, writer Roxane Gay, legendary musician Nile Rogers and more.

“We’re kicking off the 2020 season with a captivating group of speakers. From Keynotes Reggie Fils-Aimé, who oversaw Nintendo of America during its most successful era, and Kim Gordon, a creative virtuoso whose passion and achievements have paved the way for others, to our diverse range of expert Featured Speakers, these talents prove that SXSW is the premier destination for innovation and creative discovery,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer of SXSW. “We’ve also added new tracks and more programming to the second half of the week, as our event evolves to reflect the continued convergence of the industries who gather here.”

Read the initial lineup below.

Keynotes

Managing Partner at Brentwood Growth Partners and former President and COO of Nintendo of America Reggie Fils-Aimé (Convergence)

(Convergence) Musician, singer, songwriter, visual artist, and actress Kim Gordon (Music)

Featured Speakers

Founder and Chief Trend Curator of the Non-Obvious Company Rohit Bhargava

Producer, songwriter, artist Benny Blanco

Cannabis rights activist Steve DeAngelo

Starburst Accelerator co-founder & Managing Partner Van Espahbodi

Graphika Chief Innovation Officer Camille François

Entrepreneurs and Magnolia founders Chip and Joanna Gaines

Entrepreneur and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes in conversation with TechCrunch’s Josh Constine

in conversation with Author and co-founder and CEO of Affectiva Dr. Rana el Kaliouby

Cirque du Soleil, One Drop Foundation and Lune Rouge founder Guy Laliberté

Designer, author and technologist John Maeda

Actor and comedian Cheech Marin in conversation with Filmmaker Robert Rodriguez

in conversation with Filmmaker IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham

James Beard Award-winning chef and author Kwame Onwuachi

Executive Director of Los Angeles Department of Cannabis Regulation Cat Packer

C3 Presents concert and festival promoter Huston Powell

Musician, producer and songwriter Nile Rodgers in conversation with music industry executive and entrepreneur Merck Mercuriadis

in conversation with music industry executive and entrepreneur Quantitative futurist, author and founder and CEO of the Future Today Institute Amy Webb

Author and scholar Shoshana Zuboff

Featured Sessions