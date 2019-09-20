HGTV Remembers ‘House Hunters’ Host Suzanne Whang As “Warm, Funny And Kind”; Jane Lynch Praises “A Champ”

Click to Skip Ad
Suzanne Whang Shutterstock

Suzanne Whang, the 56-year-old former host of House Hunters who died Tuesday of breast cancer, was remember today by HGTV for her warm personality and welcoming voice.

“Suzanne was warm, funny and kind with a distinctive voice that made everyone feel at home,” the channel said in a statement. “Our HGTV family mourns her loss and wishes to express deepest condolences to her friends, fans and family who knew and loved her.”

Whang hosted HGTV’s House Hunters from 1999 to 2007, and was also known for her recurring role as Polly the spa manager on NBC’s drama Las Vegas. Other TV credits include For The People, The Mick, Now We’re Talking and Kingdom.

Her friend, the actress Jane Lynch, remembered Whang as “a champ. We crossed paths for many years and spoke deeply and laughed heartily every time. A bright light has gone out.”

