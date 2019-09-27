‘Supernatural’s Osric Chau Enters Arrowverse For ‘Crisis On Infinite Earths’ Crossover

Actor Osric Chau is going from Supernatural to superhero. The alum of the CW’s longest-running sci-fi/genre series on broadcast television is set to join the Arrowverse for the forthcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” five-part crossover event, Deadline has confirmed.

Chau will recur as Ryan Choi, who is described as a physics professor at Ivy Town University. He is just a normal guy who comes to learn that he has a pivotal role to play in the coming crisis. The buzz is that he will be suiting up and shrinking down as the new Atom considering Choi takes that torch from Ray Palmer in the comics.

The news comes after Deadline exclusively broke the news that Brandon Routh, who plays Ray Palmer aka Atom, would be leaving during the fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. It was also announced that Courtney Ford, who portrays Nora Darhk, would be exiting as well.

The crossover event will take place over three nights in December and on one evening in January. Supergirl’s episode will air Sunday, December 8, Batwoman’s episode will air Monday December 9 and The Flash will help out Tuesday, December 10, while Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will round it out on Tuesday, January 14.

A Canada native, Chau is best known for his role on the CW hit series Supernatural, where he played Kevin Tran or six seasons. He also starred in the BBC America series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and appeared in Roland Emmerch’s 2012. Most recently he starred in and produced the indie drama Empty by Design from filmmaker Andrea Walter which premiered at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival in May. The film which also stars Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Dante Basco (Hook), Desmond Chiam (Now Apocalypse) and newcomer Rhian Ramos is set in Manila and follows two Filipino millennials as they return home after some time abroad and find themselves drawn together through their mutual loneliness.

Chau is repped by BRS/Gage Talent Agency and Echelon Talent Management.

The news was first reported by TV Insider.