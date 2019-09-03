‘Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi Joining James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’; Is ‘SNL’s Pete Davidson Next?

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Doctor Who actor and 1995 Oscar winner Peter Capaldi is boarding James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad at Warner Bros. We also hear that Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson has been in talks for a small cameo in the pic, and there’s a chance he’ll do it between breaks on Saturday Night Live. That deal is still coming together.

Word is that there’s a table reading for the DC sequel on Sept. 11 with production starting Sept. 23 at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, GA for a Aug. 6, 2021 release.

No details were given in regards to which roles Capaldi or Davidson will play.

Cast to date for The Suicide Squad includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) as well as new castmembers Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher), Flula Borg, Steve Agee (King Shark, reported exclusively by us yesterday), Nathan Fillion and Taika Waititi. Gunn wrote the script to The Suicide Squad. Chuck Roven and Peter Safran are producing. EP is Nik Korda.

The Oscar and BAFTA-winning, Scottish born Capaldi, who is repped by Paradigm and Troika, won both trophies for directing and writing the live action short Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life which starred Richard E. Grant. Capaldi also directed nine episodes of BBC’s Getting On which was ultimately adapted into a U.S. edition for HBO. His credits include the Bill Forsyth’s Local Hero, BBC’s TV series The Thick of It (on which he won a BAFTA for comedy series lead actor), World War Z, Paddington 2, Christopher Robin and ITV/Netflix’s Watership Down animated series.

Davidson joined Saturday Night Live in Sept. 2014. He recently starred and co-wrote his star vehicle for Universal, which Judd Apatow directed and produced. The pic opens on June 19, 2020. Davidson also starred in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and Big Time Adolescence which made its world premiere at Sundance. He’s also the voice of Jerry in Sony’s Angry Birds 2, and stars in Jon Turturro’s upcoming Big Lebowski spinoff The Jesus Rolls. Davidson is repped by ICM, Brillstein Entertainment and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers.