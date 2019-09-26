Sugar23 Launches Alternative & Unscripted Division Headed By Lifetime Veteran David Hillman

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 is expanding into unscripted programming, launching a new Alternative & Unscripted division, headed by veteran Lifetime reality executive David Hillman.

“Not only are we thrilled to announce the creation of our Alternative & Unscripted division here at Sugar23, but are honored to have David on board, whose vast experience and expertise are sure to lead our new division to great heights,” said Sugar23 CEO Michael Sugar to whom Hillman will report.

Most recently VP of Reality Programming for Lifetime, Hillman executive produced more than 35 series and numerous specials during his 14-year tenure at the network, including its former flagship unscripted show, Project Runway, and spin-offs Project Runway: All Stars and Project Runway: Junior. Additionally, Hillman executive produced alongside Kim Kardashian the competition series Glam Masters, hosted by Laverne Cox; and the transformation series, This Time Next Year, with host Cat Deeley. Other credits include Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe, My Partner Knows Best with Jason Biggs & Jenny Mollen, Child Genius, How to Look Good Naked with Carson Kressley, the Billboard’s Women in Music Special, and all of the network’s Beyond the Headlines documentaries.

Founded in 2017 by Oscar-winning manager-producer Michael Sugar, Sugar23 has a first-look deal at Netflix for film and unscripted television and an overall deal at Netflix for scripted television. Sugar has shepherded projects such as Oscar-winning Spotlight, The Knick, The OA, Maniac, 13 Reasons Why and I Am the Night. Sugar23 also represents a number of award-winning creatives, including Steven Soderbergh, Cary Fukunaga, Josh Singer, Robin Wright, and Patty Jenkins.